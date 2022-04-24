Legacy will live on: In more than a century of life, Tom Poston was a veteran, educator, family man and Christian

William Thomas Poston, better known as Tom, died Wednesday at the age of 100, leaving behind a legacy as a veteran, educator, family man and Christian born and raised in Statesville and Iredell County.

“Tom was certainly a true Southern gentleman whose Christian faith reflected in everything he did and to everyone he met,” Dr. Rick Bartlett, his son-in-law, said. “He loved Statesville and Iredell County and at almost 101 years old, he experienced many life-changing and historical events. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy of faith, family, and education will live on.”

Poston was born on May 5, 1921, growing up on Cemetery Street where his grandfather was the overseer. His father worked at J.C. Steele & Sons, something the younger Poston was proud of and often brought up in conversations at the Statesville Historical Collection where he spent time in his retirement. But when the Great Depression hit, his family of 10 lost two homes and would live for a time in the southern part of the county.

But tough times played a role in the resilience that carried him through a century in and out of Statesville and Iredell County.

At 15, he worked as a driver for Dr. James Davis, the namesake of Davis Hospital, something Poston considered a privilege. Poston graduated from D. Matt Thompson High School and soon he married Nancy Brawley. They were both 19 at the time. The marriage lasted 65 years until her death in 2004.

The Statesville native joined the Army Air Corps in 1942 and served in World War II as an engineer on B-17s. He would later use the G.I. Bill to attend Davidson College and earn a degree in physics in 1949. Later he received his master’s degree in education from Appalachian State University, then his doctorate in education from Duke University in 1977.

He put his own education to use as he embarked on a career that saw him work in Iredell County Schools before serving a decade of service as the superintendent. His work began at Troutman High School, but he soon would become the principal at Brawley School, then principal at Celeste Henkel School for 11 years.

Those experiences would lead to his role as the assistant superintendent of Iredell County Schools in 1964, but perhaps nothing could prepare him for the challenges of integration that came along during his time as superintendent from 1970 until his retirement in 1981.

Steve Hill of the Statesville Historical Collection, and friend of Poston, said that his time as a school administrator was one where he was known for the kindness and even-handedness he showed throughout his life.

“That was a trying time for everyone, but he was the right man in the right place and make it happen, and his heart was in it,” Hill said. “It was a hard time for everyone living in the south in those days, and handled it like a true professional.”

Hill said Poston was proud to play a role in the building of North Iredell High School and South Iredell High School. His time in education inspired students and family, as a niece, Nancy Poston Bowen of Ridgeway, Virginia, said at Tom’s 100th birthday celebration that he was the reason she became an educator. She has now served in similar roles in a school system in Virginia.

Iredell-Statesville School extended its condolences on Thursday.

“Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education, Administration, and Staff are saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Tom Poston. Dr. Poston was an integral part of the success of public schools in Iredell County. He faithfully served the Iredell County Schools from 1949 to 1981. He served as a teacher, principal at both Brawley School and Celeste Henkel School, assistant superintendent, and finally, as the superintendent from 1970 to 1981 The school district sends our deep appreciation, admiration, and sympathy to the family of Dr. Poston,” a statement from the school system said.

A constant presence

Not too far from Celeste Henkel Elementary School, where Poston was once a principal, is Bethlehem United Methodist Church which he attended for years.

While the Rev. Michael Flack was only the pastor there since 2018, from the first day there it was apparent that Poston was still an important part of the church’s congregation even though he had stepped down from a leadership position years before.

“He was one of those rare individuals that almost everybody loves or has a high opinion of and respects,” Flack said.

Poston was a Sunday school teacher and member of the choir for many decades alongside his wife Nancy, who played the organ. They would later be honored with the naming of the Tom and Nancy with Poston Fellowship Hall there.

The pastor said Poston was warm and welcoming as soon as he met him and said Poston was always the first person there even as the church dealt with changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that Poston still sang in the choir before the pandemic and was an active member of the church until his health kept him from attending.

“It was just such a such a hole, such a noticeable absence,” Flack said.

Poston’s absence is already being noticed at the Statesville Historical Society as goods friends and former students remember the man who served as an encyclopedia of Statesville’s past.

“When I was in elementary school if someone had told me that someday Tom Poston would be my best friend I would have said, what planet are you from. Tom Poston was the most important man in Iredell County. There would no way I would ever get to meet him,” Hill said. “He was a legendary figure to every child and parent around. He was a household name in every home in my universe. He was the man in the paper and on the radio whenever children or school issues were in the news. To us baby boomers, he ranked right up there with the president of the United States. After all, on cold snowy mornings, he was the man who made the call to the radio stations we prayed for, “All Iredell County Schools will be closed to students and teachers.”

And while Hill and others remember him for his wit and personality, he said that it was the fact Poston seemed to care and know about the lives of so many of his former students was why everyone was so fond of him. Hill said that overall the years and many conversations he had with Poston, his former superintendent never spoke ill of anyone.

“And as hard as this is to believe, I never heard him say a disparaging word about any of them … or anyone else for that matter,” Hill said.

In recent years Poston was re recognized as the oldest veteran in the county when Poston would attend Veteran’s Day festivities at West Iredell High School.

“Always loved attending, it was an honor to have someone of his character, from our community, and with the positive stature he had, it was an honor to give him that flag two years in a row,” First Sgt. Reggie Hooker said. “On behalf of Lt. Col. Eric Van Vliet, the West Iredell corps of cadets and students, we offer our condolences to the family.”

Hooker, a former Iredell Schools student himself, said he knew Poston as man who listened to everyone before making a decision, but would stick with it once he made that choice. Hooker said he saw his fellow veteran’s impact on Iredell schools as an administrator who was tested over the years but had a reputation that preceded him in the decades following his retirement.

Funeral arrangements

Visitation with the family will be from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in the Family Life Center. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at West Iredell High School. The Revs. Michael Flack and Olin Isenhour will be officiating, along with Dr. Steve Hill. Graveside service will immediately follow at Bethlehem United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Iredell County, Bethlehem United Methodist Church or Statesville Historical Collection.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Brawley Poston, and son, William Thomas Poston Jr. He was also preceded in death by his second wife of four years, Madge Kestler Poston. Deceased brothers and sisters included Howard, Hoy, Henry Harold, Kenneth, Banks, Faye, and Mary.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Bartlett (Rick); son, Gary Poston (Darrell); grandchildren, Alex Elkins (Jack), Arik Bartlett (Tori), Landon Bartlett (Cassie); great-grandchildren, Paisley Bartlett, Aiden Bartlett, Amirra Elkins and baby Elkins on the way.

