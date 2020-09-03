Legislation for mobile mass testing site approved

The North Carolina General Assembly passed legislation that appropriates federal relief money to COVID-19 mitigation efforts throughout the state.
Earlier this year, Congress passed the CARES Act, which appropriated coronavirus relief funds to North Carolina. Sen. Vickie Sawyer (R-Iredell) has worked to appropriate this federal funding for the construction of a mobile COVID-19 mass testing site in Iredell County. In working to secure funding for the site, Sawyer worked closely with County Commission Chairman James Mallory, who first brought the idea to her attention.
The site will be integral in the county’s coronavirus testing efforts as health officials seek to reduce the spread and impact of the virus.
The Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0 (House Bill 1105) provides $34,000 to the Iredell County Health Department to buy a cargo trailer, fencing, and a canopy to create the testing site.
Sawyer said, “Senate Republicans and I saw the need for a mass testing center in Iredell County, and I am proud that we acted swiftly to support the region. The COVID-19 testing site will keep our community safer as we battle the pandemic one day at a time.”
Nearly $1 billion of federal funds were allocated to North Carolina to support various COVID-19 relief efforts across the state.
The bill is now awaiting the signature of. Gov. Roy Cooper.
StarMed Healthcare will be offering drive-thru testing throughout nearly every day of the week in September. Testing is available to both insured and uninsured, with no out-of-pocket expense.
Those with health insurance should bring their insurance information with them to the testing site. Language access services will be available at the testing site during hours of operation. Wear a face covering throughout the duration of your visit.
For more information about upcoming testing times and places, go to https://nc-iredellcounty.civicplus.com/1406/Community-Testing
The upcoming testing sites and hours are:
- Sept.10, 15, 17, 22, 24 and 29: Mooresville High School, 659 E. Center Ave., Mooresville. Enter on Cabarrus Avenue. Testing will be in the Performing Arts Center parking lot. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15, 22 and 29.
- Sept. 11, 21 and 30: Mitchell Community College, 701 W. Front St., Statesville. Enter on Drake Street and testing will be in the back parking lot. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept.11 and 30.
- Sept. 8, 16 and 25: Hebron Baptist Church, 175 Hebron Road, Statesville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sept. 9, 14, 23 and 28: Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont, 1001 Cochran St., Statesville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sept. 12 and 26: War Memorial, 220 N. Maple St., Mooresville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sept. 18: Charles Mack Citizen Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sept. 19: Northview Church of Christ, 2615 Amity Hill Road, Statesville, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
