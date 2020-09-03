Legislation for mobile mass testing site approved

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Carolina General Assembly passed legislation that appropriates federal relief money to COVID-19 mitigation efforts throughout the state.

Earlier this year, Congress passed the CARES Act, which appropriated coronavirus relief funds to North Carolina. Sen. Vickie Sawyer (R-Iredell) has worked to appropriate this federal funding for the construction of a mobile COVID-19 mass testing site in Iredell County. In working to secure funding for the site, Sawyer worked closely with County Commission Chairman James Mallory, who first brought the idea to her attention.

The site will be integral in the county’s coronavirus testing efforts as health officials seek to reduce the spread and impact of the virus.

The Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0 (House Bill 1105) provides $34,000 to the Iredell County Health Department to buy a cargo trailer, fencing, and a canopy to create the testing site.

Sawyer said, “Senate Republicans and I saw the need for a mass testing center in Iredell County, and I am proud that we acted swiftly to support the region. The COVID-19 testing site will keep our community safer as we battle the pandemic one day at a time.”

Nearly $1 billion of federal funds were allocated to North Carolina to support various COVID-19 relief efforts across the state.