Len Sullivan encouraged, published Stonestreet's writing urge

I was saddened to read of Mr. Leonard Sullivan’s passing in the Wednesday, July 27, edition of the R&L. Mr. Sullivan, you see, gave me my first break into writing.

Len came to our area from Washington, N.C., and joined the staff of the Tribune on Jan. 15, 1961, as a reporter.

Back in 1971, as a recent graduate of UNC Charlotte, I had the urge to write something about the passing of Mooresville merchant Mr. Side Mack, who was, perhaps, more responsible for the establishment of troops of Boy Scouts in southern Iredell County than any other person.

A word of explanation might be in order here. To earn a merit badge, a scout has to demonstrate knowledge and proficiency through the completion of a number of listed requirements. For instance, to get the Camping Merit Badge, which is required in order to advance to the rank of Eagle Scout, one of the requirements is to demonstrate making a fire by using a fire-bow or flint and steel. The scout would have to do this first for the merit badge counselor, then, perhaps, before the Board of Review of his local troop, and, possibly, before the Court of Honor.

Mr. Side would sometimes be at the Court of Honor and require that the scout demonstrate his proficiency at making a fire then and there.

I recall that on one occasion, Hoyle Setzer Jr. was going to get the afore-mentioned Camping Merit Badge and Mr. Mack insisted that Hoyle demonstrate fire-making. Well, it so happened that it had rained much of the week before the court was held, resulting in some soggy tinder (the shredded stuff that was supposed to catch fire easily).

Hoyle must have tried to get his fire started for 30 minutes, but without success. Daniel Boone himself would not have gotten the tinder to catch fire. Mr. Mack, therefore, did not pass Hoyle that evening and Hoyle had to come back the next month to do it, which he did.

Mr. Side was decidedly “old school.” If it said you had to demonstrate something, you had better be able to demonstrate it. End of sentence. I think Hoyle later became a physician.

Mr. Side, with his son Mitchell, also sold official Boy Scout equipment at their store, John Mack & Son, on Mooresville’s Main Street: everything from merit badge pamphlets to Boy Scout flashlights to uniforms to compasses.

As I said, I wrote up my thoughts on Mr. Mack’s contributions to local scouting and took it to the Tribune and handed it to Editor Sullivan. Several days later, on May 20, there in the Tribune was what I had written in black and white for all the world to see, my first piece of honest-to-God journalism. I even had my first byline.

The piece was titled, “Mr. Side: Builder of Men.” A week or so later I received a nice thank-you note from the Mack family for my piece.

Len could just as well have handed my writing about Mr. Mack back to me, thanked me, and said that the Tribune already had an obituary being prepared.

But with this success, I began to think about writing other things for local publication, and Len ran most everything I handed him except for one piece, which he wisely kept from the press.

Len encouraged me to write on local history, a subject I have always found fascinating. Once, Len even invited me to accompany him in a flight over Lake Norman to photograph some land that was being developed. Len had his own single-engine light plane at the Lake Norman airport. I was honored that he asked me to come along. This was the first time, I believe, that I saw Lake Norman from the air.

And so, my readers, you have Leonard Sullivan, in part, to thank — or blame — for my columns, including today’s.

Thank you, Len.