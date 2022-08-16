Lending some helping hands

Just In
Members of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman gathered at Mooresville’s dairiO, 920 River Highway, on Aug. 9 to present them with the Pr…
Information from the community led to the arrest of a man suspected of robbing a tobacco and vape shop Sunday.
The Mooresville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a vape and tobacco shop Sunday.
When Pie in the Sky closed the doors of the one and only location it had ever had in late May, Daniel Whitener and his sister Ashley Eggert we…
The Mooresville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a recent fraud case involving the use of coun…
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has named Amanda Helms, MSN, RN, CNOR, director of surgical services.
WATCH NOW: Celebrate, educate and appreciate: Plans made to recognize Mooresville's 150th anniversary
A large crowd gathered Thursday at the Charles Mack Citizen Center for a partnership luncheon, which served to unveil the signature events pla…
After 37 years of serving the Mooresville community, the founder of Full Circle Family Medicine, Dr. James W. McNabb, is retiring.
On Aug. 5, a commitment to highlight the works of the local art community continued as state Sen. Vickie Sawyer received several pieces of art…