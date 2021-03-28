Let’s work together to teach children to trust law enforcement

There is no better investment of time than that which is spent working with a child. Teaching children right from wrong is one of the most important tasks for a parent and an adult. As a parent, I certainly understand the importance and role of consistent and fair discipline when dealing with my own children.

I have written articles in years past on how I have always hated to see parents tell their children if they misbehaved I would take them to jail. I have always thought this saying sent the wrong message to children for a couple of reasons. First, we spend large amounts of time and energy trying to develop relationships with children based on trust. Telling children if they misbehave they will go to jail is simply not true. This causes the adult to lose credibility with the child when there is no follow through on the misbehavior and the child doesn’t go to jail.