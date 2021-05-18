Let's Talk Strength 5K Walk to benefit Stop Soldier Suicide

A study conducted by the United States Department of Veteran Affairs in 2013 showed that roughly 22 veterans were dying of suicide daily. When Amanda Race, the mother of a Marine, learned of these staggering statistics, she had to do something.
She set a plan in motion and a few dedicated friends stepped in where needed to coordinate the Let’s Talk Strength 5K Walk through Stop Soldier Suicide. Since May is Mental Health Awareness Month and National Military Appreciation Month, it was the perfect month to raise awareness in Mooresville.
In keeping with the statistic of 22 lost daily, the following aspects of the event will feature this number:
The event will take place on Saturday.
The registration fee is $22 per person or $222 per organization.
Memorial signs of 22 veterans lost to suicide will be displayed at the event.
“This organization grabbed hold of me, because I strongly believe in effecting change in the Mental Health of our military community,” said Amanda Race, event organizer/SSS volunteer. “Ultimately, the goal of this event is more about raising awareness than raising money.”
There is a great need to erase the stigma around seeking mental health assistance in the military community. Stop Soldier Suicide uses a proactive and disruptive approach, focused on meeting at-risk individuals where they are. Whether it’s mental health support, housing assistance, or any other service, they work tirelessly to find the right and most effective tools. Stop Soldier Suicide is not another organization designed just to help veterans, but rather an organization that is directly saving lives.
May is also Small Business Month, and FASTSIGNS® of Mooresville – Lake Norman, a local sign and graphics provider, along with many other local businesses, jumped on board to help. Div Bhingradia and his team at FASTSIGNS are actively involved in various community giveback efforts, and they created the memorial signs and banners for the upcoming event.
“We are glad to have the opportunity to serve the community in this way,” said Bhingradia. “It’s important to raise awareness for the health of our veterans and active military, and we are here to support Stop Soldier Suicide and their mission.”
Additional local businesses that will be sponsoring this event include Big Al’s Bar-n-Grill, Stan Granger/State Farm Insurance, DeeBee Printing, Food Lion, Richard’s Coffee Shop and Jones, Childers, Donaldson and Webb Attorneys at Law.
“I’m big about paying attention in the community and looking for the organizations that step up,” said Race. “When I see groups that step up, they get my business.”
The Mooresville Police Department has also been a key player in making this event happen. They were attentive and helpful as they assisted with getting event permit details squared away quickly.
Richard’s Coffeeshop, 165 N. Main St., Mooresville, which is a military museum funded entirely by donations, will provide a hub for event attendees.
Volunteers will offer snacks, fruit, water and some prizes for participants free of charge. Richard’s Coffeeshop will also be selling food during the event, and all funds made from sales will go directly back to veterans in the community.
Register online at https://lts5kwalk.funraise.org or in person on the day of the event. Donations will be accepted.