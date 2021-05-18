Let's Talk Strength 5K Walk to benefit Stop Soldier Suicide

A study conducted by the United States Department of Veteran Affairs in 2013 showed that roughly 22 veterans were dying of suicide daily. When Amanda Race, the mother of a Marine, learned of these staggering statistics, she had to do something.

She set a plan in motion and a few dedicated friends stepped in where needed to coordinate the Let’s Talk Strength 5K Walk through Stop Soldier Suicide. Since May is Mental Health Awareness Month and National Military Appreciation Month, it was the perfect month to raise awareness in Mooresville.

In keeping with the statistic of 22 lost daily, the following aspects of the event will feature this number:

The event will take place on Saturday.

The registration fee is $22 per person or $222 per organization.

Memorial signs of 22 veterans lost to suicide will be displayed at the event.

“This organization grabbed hold of me, because I strongly believe in effecting change in the Mental Health of our military community,” said Amanda Race, event organizer/SSS volunteer. “Ultimately, the goal of this event is more about raising awareness than raising money.”

