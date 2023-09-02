Liberty Preparatory Christian Academy held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to officially open the new soccer field on campus.

In attendance was Amie Weir, head administrator, Kahlie Abrahams, athletic director, Samantha Stoebling, spiritual life director, and the 2023 varsity soccer team and families. Also attending were Drew Schott, Derek Slocum and Doug Weir, members of the board of directors.

Liberty Preparatory Christian Academy is a K-12 school established in 2010 with an enrollment of 96. In 2020, the school moved to its new campus located in Mooresville. The current enrollment is 447 students.

The mission is Liberty Prep Christian Academy partners with parents to provide an excellent Christian education that prepares students for college and equips them for life.