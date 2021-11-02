Liberty Prep girls volleyball team claims state title

The Liberty Prep girls varsity volleyball team won the Metro Area Athletic Conference (MAAC) Championship Tournament. The championship game featured four All Conference players: Gigi Ratajesak, Lyla Hammack, Jenna Hessels and Bree Miller. Later in the week, on Oct. 23, the Liberty Prep girls varsity volleyball team won the Carolina State Athletic Association (CSAA) State Championship Tournament over Covenant Classical.

Athletic Director Kahlie Abrahams is thrilled with the quality of this great group of student-athletes. “We are excited about the enthusiasm that has been very apparent on the court. With our brand new campus, the Liberty Prep Patriots have been able to practice in our new gymnasium and no longer need to rent courts. The ability to use our new facilities and create a sense of community within the school has been a blessing.”

Coach Maria Ratajesak noted that “with graduating three senior starters last year, the team excelled beyond expectations.” Ratajesak said she believes it’s because “our team has ladies that understand how to support and encourage each other on and off the court. They are competitive as well and are always putting forth their best effort. Our team has young ladies that understand the balance between academics and athletics. The Liberty Prep athletic department is committed to being a leader in the Lake Norman community through the example we set as followers of Christ Jesus.”