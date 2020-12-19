 Skip to main content
Liberty Prep students show Christmas spirit by creating Blessing Bags for FeedNC
Liberty Prep students show Christmas spirit by creating Blessing Bags for FeedNC

Liberty Preparatory Christian Academy students are taught that ​giving​ is a way of life. As a matter of fact, giving is one of the nine virtues that the Liberty Prep Patriot embodies. It is an honor for a Patriot to serve others and to give back. So to show the spirit of giving, especially during Christmas, several Liberty Prep students volunteered to create Blessing Bags for FeedNC in Mooresville.

FeedNC, originally the Mooresville Soup Kitchen, has many guests in need of toiletry items. They are expensive items to purchase. So filling bags with items we often take for granted, such as shampoo, toothpaste and a toothbrush, was a perfect way for Liberty Prep Patriots to show love to the community. In addition to the toiletries items, students wrote notes of encouragement to remind the recipients that they are praying for them.

Liberty Prep opened its new campus in Mooresville this August and welcomed more than 100 new families and are currently accepting applications for 2021. To learn more or to attend an open house visit www.libertyprepnc.com

For more information about FeedNC or to learn about volunteering or how to make a donation, visit www.feednc.org.

