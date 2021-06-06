 Skip to main content
Library planter is tribute to garden club member
Seven members of the Mooresville Garden Club assembled on the morning of May 25 with tools in hand for their annual planting of the library planter. This year it stands as a tribute to Ann Gallinat, who served as the chairman of this event before her death.

Eleven flats of colorful flowers were installed and watered. The flowers were supplied by the library from a list of flowers that Ann had selected in years past.

The club’s next outing is scheduled to be a trip to Duke Gardens in Charlotte. All are invited to join the group in the fun and education of gardening.

