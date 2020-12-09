Lighting up the neighborhood

On Dec. 11, Emerald Green Village in Mooresville will once again light up the neighborhood with hundreds of luminaries. This will be the sixth year, noted Dave MacFeiggan, that the neighborhood has come together as a team to place luminaries all along the sidewalks. About 850 luminaries were be set out throughout the neighborhood. Donations have been collected at the start of each year from all of the residents, which help with the luminary project and have provided an annual donation to the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center. Last year, $625 was collected to be given, and this year’s donation is expected to exceed that amount, MacFeiggan shared. In the event of rain, the luminary lighting event will be held on Saturday.