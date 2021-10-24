Like or hate Halloween in Iredell County but it is intriguing

I told the girl that in the past, the Celts used to dress up in costumes during All Hallow’s Eve as a disguise to fool the ghosts that were milling around. “What are you planning to be for Halloween?” I asked her.

“Well, I think I am going to dress up as Lalisa,” she said. This I had to vex over for about 15 to 20 seconds.

“How exactly do you plan to hide from ghosts if you are dressed up like a model and K-pop singer?” I asked.

“No, you weirdo, I don’t even believe in ghosts,” she said, and rolled her eyes like my daughter and her little goth friends. “My favorite part of Halloween isn’t even dressing up, it is Jack O’ Lanterns,” she said as she handed me my coffee. “You seem like the kind of guy that gives kids apples instead of candy,” she said. The girl beside her giggled.