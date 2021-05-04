 Skip to main content
Line repairs will result in water cut-offs
image004.jpg

This map indicates the area where the water will be cut off during repairs.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

The town of Mooresville will make an unexpected repair to an aged waterline at the intersection of West Wilson and Lowrance avenues on Wednesday, Town Manager Randy Hemann said during the Board of Commissioners meeting Monday.

Water will be shut off for residents of the Bradford Glyn, Glynwater and Country Club Apartment Complex communities during the repair work, the town said. This shut-off will occur at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday and will continue throughout the day. The town will notify residents when the water is turned back on via its social media accounts.

Lowrance Avenue will be closed at this intersection for the duration of the work. The Mooresville Golf Club will remain open and can be accessed via Lowrance Avenue coming from downtown. Call the town of Mooresville at 704-663-7282 with any questions.

