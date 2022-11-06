Little Miss Las Amigas 2022 crowned at annual pageant

During the 40th annual Little Miss Las Amigas pageant, a new queen, Londyn Marie Little, was crowned.

Londyn, 7, of Statesville, is the daughter of Tomesha Stuckey and Kevin Little, Jr. She is a second grader at Troutman Elementary School and enjoys school, dancing, cheerleading, gymnastics, soccer, playing sports and playing video games. Londyn aspires to be a teacher. Her sponsor was Elaine Flowe.

Held Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. at the Charles Mack Citizen Center, this year’s theme was “Inspiration Today, Success Tomorrow.” The program began with a medley of musical selections after which Mildred Ware, vice president/corresponding secretary of Las Amigas, welcomed everyone. Member Monica Otabor introduced N.C. State Sen. Joyce Waddell, who served as the mistress of ceremonies for the event.

The 2021 reigning Little Miss Las Amigas Haven Brielle Horton made her entrance followed by the eight 2022 Las Amigas’ Angels — Tatum Marie Aiken-Hill, Sullivan Elyses Hines, Talia Jada Johnson, Trinity Ahnesti Rainn Jordan, Londyn Marie Little, Maryiah C. Parks, Ava Elizabeth Phifer and Aleiyanna Kaye Vanderburg.

Beatrice Spaulding, recording secretary/reporter, shared the chapter history and purpose during the program. Las Amigas Inc., as noted in an email, was founded in 1957 by the late Mrs. Dora R. Mason and Mrs. Mary Q. Moore. The Mooresville Chapter was organized Oct. 8, 1966, in the home of Sister Rosie L. Phifer. Matilda Campbell was the organizer, and the officers were officially installed Dec. 20, 1966, in the West End Recreation Center by Mason.

Through the years, numerous members have served and received recognition on the national level. These include Beatrice Spaulding, Rosie Bailey, Mildred Ware, Elaine Flowe, Phyllis Alexander, Ruth Johnson, Betty Miller, Sadie Thompson and Martha Flemings, and the late Norris Wilson.

Entertainment was provided by members of the U.N.I.Q.U.E. Girls Club, a nonprofit under the direction of founder Charlotte Quinn. Focused on leadership, empowerment and self-confidence, the praise dance group shared a presentation during the evening.

Additional entertainment was shared by six of the contestants as performed their individual talents. These were Tatum, lip-syncing; Trinity, singing; Londyn, dancing; Ava, gymnastics; Sullivan, singing; Talia, dancing; and Aleiyanna, dancing.

Following Haven’s farewell walk as the reigning 2021 queen, Londyn was crowned and she took her walk as the new Little Miss Las Amigas Queen 2022.

Parents were recognized and closing remarks were made by Las Amigas President Sadie Thompson and Sen. Waddell bringing the special evening to a close.