Dressed in red and white and wearing her crown, Londyn Marie Little, newly elected Little Miss Las Amigas, participated in Mooresville’s annual Christmas parade, which was held Nov. 22. Londyn, 7, of Statesville, is the daughter of Tomesha Stuckey and Kevin Little, Jr. She is a second grader at Troutman Elementary School and enjoys school, dancing, cheerleading, gymnastics, soccer, and playing other sports and video games. Londyn aspires to be a teacher. She was crowned during the Oct. 23 pageant held at the Charles Mack Citizen Center.
Little Miss Las Amigas joins parade fun
