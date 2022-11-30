 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Little Miss Las Amigas joins parade fun

  • 0
11-30 Little Miss at parade
Karen Kistler, Mooresville Tribune

Dressed in red and white and wearing her crown, Londyn Marie Little, newly elected Little Miss Las Amigas, participated in Mooresville’s annual Christmas parade, which was held Nov. 22. Londyn, 7, of Statesville, is the daughter of Tomesha Stuckey and Kevin Little, Jr. She is a second grader at Troutman Elementary School and enjoys school, dancing, cheerleading, gymnastics, soccer, and playing other sports and video games. Londyn aspires to be a teacher. She was crowned during the Oct. 23 pageant held at the Charles Mack Citizen Center.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China launches three astronauts to Tiangong space station