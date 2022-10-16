Little Miss Las Amigas Pageant is scheduled

The Mooresville Las Amigas Chapter will be sponsoring its 40th annual Little Miss Las Amigas Pageant with eight contestants vying for the title of Little Miss Queen. Scheduled for Oct. 23 at 5 p.m., the special event will be held at the Charles Mack Citizen Center, at 215 N. Main St.

These eight competing in the pageant are Tatum Marie Aiken-Hill, Sullivan Elyses Hines, Talia Jada Johnson, Trinity Ahnesti Rainn Jordan, Londyn Marie Little, Maryiah C. Parks, Ava Elizabeth Phifer and Aleiyanna Kaye Vanderburg.

Beatrice Spaulding, a member and officer in the local chapter, noted that their “focus is to expose the contestants to cultural and civic activities. They have participated in several workshops, namely etiquette, Children’s Theater, movies, hygiene, helping others, service project, creating cards for residents in nursing homes, bullying and fun.”

Tatum, 7, of Charlotte, is the daughter of Shy Hill and Torrell Aiken. She is a third grader at Hickory Grove Elementary School in Charlotte and attends Greater Mount Sinai Baptist Church. Tatum enjoys singing, shopping baking and spending time with family and friends. She received the Girls Wear Sunshine Award and the Pearls MVP T-Ball Award. She aspires to be a Social-lit Influencer. Her sponsor is Beatrice L Spaulding.

Sullivan, 5, of Kannapolis, is the daughter of Jerry and Ashley Hines. A pre-kindergarten student at Concord Lake STEAM Academy in Kannapolis, she attends Covenant Presbyterian Church. Sullivan enjoys dancing, singing and cooking and aspires to be a chef or doctor. Her sponsor is Sadie Thompson.

Talia, 5, of Mooresville, is the daughter of Chris and Taqeisha Johnson. She is a kindergarten student at South Elementary School and attends Clark’s Chapel Baptist Church in Statesville. Talia aspires to be a teacher and enjoys singing, dancing, shopping, trampoline parks and bowling. Her sponsor is Betty Miller.

Trinity, 6, of Charlotte, is the daughter of Tylesha Cherry and Chris Jordan. A first grader at Movement Charter School, she attends Rain and Fire Cathedral Church, both in Charlotte. Trinity is an honor roll student and enjoys reading, singing and playing with her dolls. She aspires to be a firefighter, and her sponsor is Mildred Phifer.

Londyn, 7, of Statesville, is the daughter of Tomesha Stuckey and Kevin Little, Jr. She is a second grader at Troutman Elementary School and enjoys school, dancing, cheerleading, gymnastics, soccer, playing sports and playing video games. Londyn aspires to be a teacher. Her sponsor is Elaine Flowe.

Maryiah, 8, of Mooresville, is the daughter of Chenise Barber and Chris Parks. A third grader at South Elementary School, she attends Jerusalem Baptist Church. Maryiah enjoys reading, dancing, singing and styling hair and aspires to be a hair stylist. She received the Student of the Month and Bus Rider of the Month awards. Her sponsor is Phyllis Alexander.

Ava, 7, of Mooresville, is the daughter of Taylor Phifer and Jodeci Gallman. She is a first grader at Rocky River Elementary School and enjoys softball, dancing, gymnastics, swimming, watching TV and playing with her friends. Ava received the Best Dressed Award and aspires to be a nurse. Her sponsor is Rosie Bailey.

Aleiyanna, 8, of Statesville, is the daughter of Aleidra Vanderburg and Deandre. A second grader at Success Institute Charter School in Statesville, she attends Shiloh AME Zion Church. Aleiyanna enjoys gymnastics, swimming, dancing, riding her bike, playing outside and spending time with family, and she aspires to be a gymnastic teacher. Her sponsor is Mildred Ware.

The pageant serves as a fundraiser which enables the chapter to sponsor programs in the community, scholarships and donations to service agencies.

“We are so proud to have sponsored the pageant for 40 years and the lives that we have touched,” shared Spaulding.