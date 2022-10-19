Little Miss Queen 2021 to give title to new queen

Haven Brielle Horton, who has served as the 2021 Little Miss Las Amigas Queen, will be relinquishing her title to the 2022 queen at the upcoming Little Miss pageant.

Haven, 6, of Concord is the daughter of Hannah Sangricco and Deon Horton. A first grader at Bradford Preparatory Charter School in Charlotte, she enjoys singing, dancing, playing with dolls, cooking, going to the park and riding her bike and aspires to be a judge.

As the reigning queen, Haven has had the opportunity to participate in the Mooresville Christmas parade and appearances with the Las Amigas members at projects and programs.

This year’s pageant is the 40th annual and will be Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. at the Charles Mack Citizen Center with eight contestants vying for the title of Little Miss Queen. They are Tatum Marie Aiken-Hill, Sullivan Elyses Hines, Talia Jada Johnson, Trinity Ahnesti Rainn Jordan, Londyn Marie Little, Maryiah C. Parks, Ava Elizabeth Phifer and Aleiyanna Kaye Vanderburg.

Serving as master of ceremony will be Sen. Joyce Waddell, a Democratic member of the N.C. Senate, representing District 40. Waddell was the first African American woman elected from Mecklenburg County to serve in the Senate. She was first elected to the Senate in 2014 and is serving her fourth term.

Before coming to the N.C. General Assembly, she served on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education for six years. Her employment in education expands more than 30 years with 21 years of service in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System. Her service in the school system included media specialist, classroom teacher, counselor, staff development coordinator, principal and curriculum supervisor.

The pageant serves as a fundraiser that enables the chapter to sponsor community programs, scholarships and donations to service agencies.

Members of the local chapter of Las Amigas Inc. are Sade Thompson, president; Mildred Ware, vice president and corresponding secretary; Rosie Bailey, Elaine Flowe, treasurer and sergeant-at-arms; Phyllis Alexander, historian; Mildred Phifer, chaplain; Betty Miller, financial secretary; Beatrice Spaulding, recording secretary and reporter; Monica Otabar, Marilyn Garner, Vesetta Moss, Evelyn Russell and Patrice Thompson.