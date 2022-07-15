Littlejohn named network CEO at Lake Norman, Davis Regional Medical centers

Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical centers have named Matthew Littlejohn network chief executive officer effective July 25. Littlejohn was promoted from network COO, a position he has held at the hospitals since January 2021. He succeeds Clyde Wood who recently announced his transition to the position of CEO at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Since joining the hospitals, Littlejohn has recruited multiple primary care providers and physician specialists and has expanded capacity and occupancy of behavioral health services to better meet the needs of adult and geriatric patients. He has managed daily operations to more effectively provide quality care to the patients served by the hospitals, and he has additionally worked to expand access points and presence in the community.

Prior to joining the North Carolina market, Littlejohn served as CEO of Tennova Healthcare’s Newport Medical Center, in Newport, Tenn., where he expanded services, enhanced facilities, and recruited physicians — all with a vision to serve more patients locally. He previously served as assistant CEO of Tennova’s North Knoxville Medical Center, in Powell, Tenn., before his promotion to CEO of Newport Medical Center. Prior to joining Tennova Healthcare, he held several leadership roles at Bon Secours St. Francis in Greenville, S.C., where he was responsible for acquisitions, executing strategic initiatives, expanding access, and managing multiple services lines. Littlejohn completed his administrative residency at Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, S.C., also part of the Bon Secours Health System.

Littlejohn holds a master’s degree in health care administration from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, S.C., and a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in business administration from the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.