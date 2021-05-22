Live our your dreams as your favorite character at MoTown Con

Get ready to strut your superhero stuff and live out your dreams as your favorite character this summer at the MoTown Con at the Mooresville Public Library on Aug. 21.

The Mooresville Public Library will partner with Luna Nera Creations, a local cosplay group, to create a comic-con event for all ages. The event will feature photo opportunities with the green screen, art and costume contests for teens, vendors, and authors, as well as a special appearance by the car Malibu Dabi.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Teen Librarian Megan Mosher said she is “excited to partner with Luna Nera Creations to host the library’s first comic-con.”

“We have partnered for the last several months to offer a teen cosplay program at the library on the third Saturday each month, and it has been well attended,” said Mosher. “What I love about cosplay and comic-cons is they allow people of all backgrounds to connect on a common interest and gives the opportunity to be creative. Programs like this one bring the community together, address the importance of literacy, and offer many other artistic, educational, and cultural opportunities; it’s everything a library hopes to provide to patrons.”