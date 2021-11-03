Live piano concert set for Nov. 21

Music at St. Alban’s will be presenting a live concert Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson, and will feature sisters, Cynthia Lawing and Gloria Cook.

At one piano, the pair will present “scene paintings” by Debussy, Smetana, Dvorak, Saint-Saens and Brahms. From Hong Kong, both studied at the Cleveland Institute of Music and have since performed numerous times together on one or two pianos and with orchestras across the United States and abroad together and separately. Lawing teaches piano at Davidson College, and Cook is a teacher at Rollins College.

Before the concert, student pianist Evan Brezicki will perform a recital at 2:20 p.m.

M@SA expects attendees to be fully vaccinated, wear a mask and sign a roster for contact tracing. Music lovers may also hear the concert via live streaming. For more information about COVID protocols and the streaming option, consult www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

This event is made possible, in part, with funding from the ASC. M@SA is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization.