Living history: From a scientist to dancer to baseball players, South Elementary students shine

South Elementary School's annual Living History Museum was held Thursday evening.

The third grade South Stars were excited for this event to be back live and in person for the first time since 2020.

The students portrayed historical figures such as Bethany Hamilton, American professional surfer, author, and motivational speaker; Misty Copeland, the first African American female to be principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre; and Stephen Hawking, who was one of the world's leading scientists and mathematicians.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The third graders had their dress rehearsal during the day in which second graders were invited to begin thinking about the project for next year.

Families were invited to a special evening event and were excited to be back in the building to see the South Stars shine.

The Living History Museum is a mandatory Gateway Project for Mooresville Graded School District's third graders to complete before moving on to the intermediate school next year. When making their choices on the person to represent, students choose someone that is not only famous but someone that has made a difference and a contribution to society.

One of the goals in this project is to encourage the students to be leaders now and in the future.