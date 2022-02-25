 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Living history: From a scientist to dancer to baseball players, South Elementary students shine
0 Comments
alert top story

Living history: From a scientist to dancer to baseball players, South Elementary students shine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

South Elementary School's annual Living History Museum was held Thursday evening.

The third grade South Stars were excited for this event to be back live and in person for the first time since 2020.  

The students portrayed historical figures such as Bethany Hamilton, American professional surfer, author, and motivational speaker; Misty Copeland, the first African American female to be principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre; and Stephen Hawking, who was one of the world's leading scientists and mathematicians.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The third graders had their dress rehearsal during the day in which second graders were invited to begin thinking about the project for next year.

Families were invited to a special evening event and were excited to be back in the building to see the South Stars shine.

The Living History Museum is a mandatory Gateway Project for Mooresville Graded School District's third graders to complete before moving on to the intermediate school next year. When making their choices on the person to represent, students choose someone that is not only famous but someone that has made a difference and a contribution to society.

One of the goals in this project is to encourage the students to be leaders now and in the future.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man and two young kids dead in Florida pool tragedy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16
Local News

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics