Living Nativities scheduled

Multiple outdoor dramas will be taking place in December, offering the community the opportunity to see the Christmas story in a special way.

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will be hosting its second annual Christmas Walk on Dec. 9-11 from 6-8 p.m. While there, visitors can walk the path to see the manger scene featuring the children of the church dressed in various costumes and see the star over the stable. As guests visit the manger, they will hear the Christmas story, as well as music performed by the children. Additional activities will be offered as well. Every child who attends this special event will receive a free shoebox gift.

Troutman Drive-thru Live Nativity will be at the Iredell County Fairgrounds, 630 N. Main St., Troutman. This free event, sponsored by Troutman Baptist Church, will be held Dec. 9-11 from 6-8 p.m. For more information visit Troutman Drive-thru Live Nativity on Facebook or www.troutmanbaptist.org.

Walk Thru Bethlehem, an interactive, outdoor Christmas drama that brings to life the story of Jesus’ birth, will be taking place once again at Camp Wesley, 3090 Deal Road, Mooresville. It is free and open to the public. This year’s performance is scheduled for two days, Dec. 10 from 6-9 p.m. and Dec. 11 from 2-9 p.m., with a rain date planned for Dec. 12 from 3-7 p.m.