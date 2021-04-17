LNHS and The Christian Mission partner and collect food for pantry

“During the pandemic, many of our regular volunteers have had to take a step back due to health concerns or because their kids were home from school and they didn’t have the time they once did while their children were in school,” she shared.

“Incredibly, the youth in our community stepped up as they had extra time available due to online learning. Students from all over our area have helped keep our services running smoothly during the pandemic. We would like to thank them for their service! Now that school is back in session, we are in need of more volunteers,” she continued.

LaCount said that they “welcome all who are comfortable to join us in serving our community. We are taking safety precautions seriously by requiring masks, hand sanitation and social distancing. Volunteers 13 and older can help in our pantry and warehouse to get essential items into the hands of those who need them most.”

Those wishing to donate their time by volunteering Tuesday through Friday can sign up on the website at www.ourchristianmission.org and click the ‘Get Involved’ tab.

“By donating to The Christian Mission, you are helping families access essential services that prevent hunger and homelessness through education, mentoring and the necessary skills to move forward,” LaCount shared.