 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LNHS and The Christian Mission partner and collect food for pantry
0 comments
top story
Love United Iredell

LNHS and The Christian Mission partner and collect food for pantry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
032221-srl-news-unitedway-p1.jpg

Offering hope, empowering people, and fighting poverty is what The Christian Mission seeks to do for those who need assistance in the community.

This is done through crisis management and by offering programs like NETworX, which provides support, life skills, and financial literacy to help move participants forward,” said Amy LaCount, executive director of The Christian Mission.

Therefore, because of the focus of “trying to connect nonprofits with the community in a deeper capacity,” that is what attracted The Christian Mission to want to participate in the Love United Iredell fundraising campaign, LaCount shared.

The local nonprofit partnered with Lake Norman High School, and through the students’ efforts, more than 600 pounds of food was collected to help fill the shelves at the mission’s food pantry, thus helping those who experience food insecurities.

The partnership with the school also helped provide an opportunity for the students to volunteer, LaCount shared, along with raising awareness of our services in the community.

“We serve over 3,000 individuals a year,” she said, “and typically, we have on average over 1,000 pantry visits a month.”

Because of COVID, the need for help from The Christian Mission has definitely risen, due to many losing their jobs, shared LaCount, specifically in the area of financial aid.

“Fortunately, we have been able to partner with the town of Mooresville to provide additional funding for rent and utility assistance,” she said, “and that help is still available on a first-come, first-serve basis.”

“We serve people who have been in generational poverty but also because of COVID and the sudden loss of jobs,” those who may never have needed assistance before, need it now.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We are there to help,” LaCount stressed. “We serve families at 199% above poverty level” as she noted that a family of four making under $53,000 a year could still qualify for service.

Those wishing to donate to The Christian Mission may do so by visiting the website at www.ourchristianmission.org and clicking the red button.

Donations may also be dropped off in person at 266 N. Broad St., Mooresville, during business hours, Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Immediate food needs include canned tomato products — diced, sauce, and paste —along with breakfast items of cereals, instant oatmeal and instant grits.

Gently used clothing, shoes and household items are also being accepted. Food and clothing can be dropped off during donation hours, Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In addition to the need for these tangible items, LaCount shared the need for volunteers as well.

“During the pandemic, many of our regular volunteers have had to take a step back due to health concerns or because their kids were home from school and they didn’t have the time they once did while their children were in school,” she shared.

“Incredibly, the youth in our community stepped up as they had extra time available due to online learning. Students from all over our area have helped keep our services running smoothly during the pandemic. We would like to thank them for their service! Now that school is back in session, we are in need of more volunteers,” she continued.

LaCount said that they “welcome all who are comfortable to join us in serving our community. We are taking safety precautions seriously by requiring masks, hand sanitation and social distancing. Volunteers 13 and older can help in our pantry and warehouse to get essential items into the hands of those who need them most.”

Those wishing to donate their time by volunteering Tuesday through Friday can sign up on the website at www.ourchristianmission.org and click the ‘Get Involved’ tab.

“By donating to The Christian Mission, you are helping families access essential services that prevent hunger and homelessness through education, mentoring and the necessary skills to move forward,” LaCount shared.

More Information

Love United Iredell needs help to fund local nonprofits and share the good work they are doing. Over the next few days we will be sharing the projects of 11 nonprofits in the media which hope to impact 4,377 lives with their important work in the community. This will be accomplished through the partnerships of 36 local nonprofits, schools, businesses, and civic groups working together to build a better community. During this time 8,050 individuals will learn more about the missions of the agency they choose to partner with. 

You can participate by donating or sharing the information and mission of a nonprofit you believe in!  Check them all out at: https://uwiredell.org/love-united-iredell/ or by text the number 71777 with the message 2021LUI for a link. 

United Way of Iredell County (or UWIredell on Instagram) on social media or your nonprofit of choice to continue to learn more about what these great nonprofits are working to accomplish. 

Gold level sponsors and partners are Randy Marion Chevrolet of Statesville & Randy Marion Ford Lincoln GM, 92.9 & 500 WAME Real Country, and Iredell-Statesville Schools for donating funds to make all 11 of these projects become a reality.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics