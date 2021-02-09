LNHS, SIHS announce plan to combine in-person learning cohorts beginning Feb. 15

Two high school principals addressed how their schools are preparing for the return of in-person learning.
Tim Ivey and Keith Gentle, principals at South Iredell and Lake Norman high schools, informed the Iredell-Statesville Schools’ Board of Education on Monday on the progress of North Carolina Senate Bill 37.
The bill, which would require by law for all school districts to offer some form of in-person learning for schools, was introduced in the N.C. State Legislature last week. In a press release last week, I-SS stated that they were monitoring the bill’s progress.
During the public comment period Monday night, parents spoke out in support of a return to school. Ivey and Gentle also spoke at the meeting regarding how the biggest schools in the district are handling returning more students to in-person learning.
“We had over 1,000 families say they wanted to send their kids back to school, but in reality, only about 660 were coming on the cohort days,” Ivey said. “But we made the announcement to our staff today that starting on Feb. 15, we will merge the two cohorts and have between 600-700 students on campus daily.”
South Iredell will still give "preferential seating" to the students attending classes on their originally assigned cohort day while having any overflow students attend those same classes virtually from the school’s gym or auditorium.
Wednesday will still remain as an off-campus day for students.
Lake Norman will follow a similar plan, but due to having more than 400 additional students than South Iredell, the plan will be slightly more difficult to carry out.
Gentle and his staff have been collecting data regarding which students to prioritize getting back into classrooms, which students are signed up for in-person learning but aren’t consistently coming to school, and how to properly staff the overflow areas.
“My concern is that when I tell parents that their student has to go sit in the gym with another 100 kids because they didn’t make the cut for the classroom,” Gentle said. “I’m concerned about that. We’re looking at bringing 800-900 students back to the school.”
The Board of Education also approved a resolution Monday night to support the goals of myFutureNC.
MyFutureNC is a statewide nonprofit organization focusing on education attainment. It is the result of cross-sector collaboration between N.C. leaders of education, business and government.
Former state representative John Fraley spoke on behalf of the organization to the board.
“The bottom line is that if we don’t do more about post-secondary attainment and aligning education programs with what is needed in business and industry, we’re going to have a big problem going forward,” Fraley said. “Two out of every three jobs in N.C. today require some kind of post-secondary education.”
According to Fraley, to meet future workforce needs, 67 percent of 25-44-year-olds will need to have a post-secondary degree. In Iredell County, just 41 percent meet that qualification.
“There is a big challenge going forward,” Fraley said. “If we don’t address this now, the economic engine in N.C. will stall and we will not only have a chunk of the population that is unemployed, they will be unemployable.”
The board agreed to support the initiatives of myFutureNC unanimously.
The board also accepted a grant from the North Carolina Department of Instruction in the amount of more than $233,000 with the purpose to provide school resource officers, or SROs, to the seven elementary schools in the county that currently share their SRO with another school.
I-SS will now go before the Iredell County Board of Commissioners to see if they will assist in the funding process to achieve this goal by the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
The Board of Education will meet next on March 1.