LNHS, SIHS announce plan to combine in-person learning cohorts beginning Feb. 15

Wednesday will still remain as an off-campus day for students.

Lake Norman will follow a similar plan, but due to having more than 400 additional students than South Iredell, the plan will be slightly more difficult to carry out.

Gentle and his staff have been collecting data regarding which students to prioritize getting back into classrooms, which students are signed up for in-person learning but aren’t consistently coming to school, and how to properly staff the overflow areas.

“My concern is that when I tell parents that their student has to go sit in the gym with another 100 kids because they didn’t make the cut for the classroom,” Gentle said. “I’m concerned about that. We’re looking at bringing 800-900 students back to the school.”

The Board of Education also approved a resolution Monday night to support the goals of myFutureNC.

MyFutureNC is a statewide nonprofit organization focusing on education attainment. It is the result of cross-sector collaboration between N.C. leaders of education, business and government.

Former state representative John Fraley spoke on behalf of the organization to the board.