LNRMC Pastoral Advisory Committee stepped up, adapted services during pandemic

History will be sure to recognize the many, many people that stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in large part already has. Those people have been rightfully labeled as heroes for their work as doctors, nurses, first responders, among many others.

However, behind nearly every hero is someone who helped them along the way. These “unsung heroes” deserve the same credit as everyone else who put themselves out there to help in whatever way they could during the pandemic.

At Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, there’s a group that a majority of the staff believes should be recognized for the work they did to get everyone through the tough times of the last year: the Pastoral Advisory Committee (PAC).

The PAC is a group of volunteers that sees to the spiritual needs of both staff and patients at LNRMC, offering their assistance to those in need of encouragement or prayer before procedures, during tough times, and even at the end of life, to those that aren’t affiliated with a local church.

Dr. Robert Jackson, a retired pastor who presided over masses at Peninsula Baptist Church for 35 years, heads up the committee as the chairman while still actively volunteering as a chaplain in the hospital. However, the job has been made tougher by coronavirus.