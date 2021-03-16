Lobsterfest to remain virtual for 2021

Lobsterfest, FeedNC’s annual fundraiser, will once again be termed the No Lobster Lobsterfest for 2021, as FeedNC officials have decided to have an online campaign again this year.
Lara Ingram, executive director of FeedNC, shared that “it’s getting ready to ramp up in April, and we are going to do the online portion again. We are cautiously optimistic that our community will still be willing to support one more year without the in-person event.”
Sponsorships for the online fundraiser will be sold beginning April 1, and information about the event can be found on the nonprofit’s website on that date.
“All can actually be done online,” Ingram said. People will not “need to contact anyone. They can do everything from their phone or their computer. They don’t have to mail anything, they don’t have to call anybody, they don’t have to come anywhere in person,” which is one reason that Ingram believed last year’s event was successful. Everybody wanted to help last year, she said, but were afraid of leaving their homes.
And while they will go forward with a virtual event again this year, Ingram noted they are looking ahead and hoping that 2022 will be different and they can have an in-person Lobsterfest.
“There’s a lot of benefit to bringing all these wonderful minds together. A lot happens when you’re in the same room with people. You do miss it, but for now it’s an important part of our budget, so we just have to go for it virtually one more time,” Ingram said.
“We are very much hoping that in 2022 we will be able to do it again, but it is our biggest fundraiser of the year. It’s absolutely essential to the operation of the place so we’re hoping we’re going to be able to explain to our supporters that we’re just not quite there yet at having 300 people in a room together. Hopefully in 2022,” Ingram continued. “We’re really looking forward actually, you know, to the celebration as many people are when we can get together again and everybody can enjoy each other’s company and see what has transpired at FeedNC over the last year. But until then, we’re going to do the right thing, and we’re going to try to raise the campaign online.”