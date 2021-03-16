Lobsterfest to remain virtual for 2021

“We are very much hoping that in 2022 we will be able to do it again, but it is our biggest fundraiser of the year. It’s absolutely essential to the operation of the place so we’re hoping we’re going to be able to explain to our supporters that we’re just not quite there yet at having 300 people in a room together. Hopefully in 2022,” Ingram continued. “We’re really looking forward actually, you know, to the celebration as many people are when we can get together again and everybody can enjoy each other’s company and see what has transpired at FeedNC over the last year. But until then, we’re going to do the right thing, and we’re going to try to raise the campaign online.”