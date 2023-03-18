Prom season is coming, and several in the community have helped to make it even more special for students at Mooresville High School.

Laurel Rowland, an EC teacher at the school, shared that it was last spring when the idea of a prom closet took shape in her mind. She was just finishing her fourth year of teaching and the prom had just ended when she thought of it, she noted.

She began thinking, “what if we start collecting prom dresses,” Rowland said. She shared this idea with another teacher who encouraged her to try it out, which she did and said she was “overwhelmed with the influx of emails from people saying ‘you gotta do it, we will start donating, we’ll start collecting.’”

Rowland wanted to pursue this idea because, she shared, “I really enjoyed my prom experience, and I know that the people that work in our prom department, that put it on, they work so hard and I just thought maybe some students want to go, but they are so expensive or maybe people are just hesitant to go because maybe they don’t want to spend the money. And I’m like well maybe if they had the dress, they would want to go, I don’t know. I just think everybody should go, so it just took off.”

Therefore, Rowland put out a flier letting people know that she was looking for prom dresses.

Meanwhile, just up the street from the school on East Center Avenue, Cassandra Wood, owner of Buttercup Bride, said they were preparing to celebrate their one-year anniversary and came up with the idea to donate prom dresses from her boutique.

She said they were getting to the point where “we wanted to make a shift into everything bridal. We wanted to open up some more space, so we thought about just keeping them in the back room and having that be like an open discount prom store, and then we started talking about how cool it would be to donate.”

Wood noted that she reached out to several places, trying to find that right fit of who to donate these dresses to, when a friend showed her the social media ad that Rowland had created and distributed, to which Wood responded, “that’s it, that’s perfect. It felt right.”

She sent an email to Rowland letting her know that she had gowns from her shop that she wanted to give away.

When she first saw the email from Wood, Rowland said it was late at night and didn’t recognize the email. “I was like who is Cassandra” and then reading it the next morning, she read, “I have 150 gowns from Buttercup Bride.”

Wood said she told Rowland that she just wanted to give her the dresses, along with the racks that they were on. “We don’t need those anymore. You can take those too,” she said.

Grabbing up a couple of her co-workers and calling her mom for help, Rowland was quick to respond, and Cassandra met them at the shop to load up the gowns, filling up three SUVs, all the way up to the roof. It took them about three hours to load the dresses from the shop and then unload them at the school to a conference room, which has for the time being become the prom closet.

When she first got to the bridal shop, Rowland said she was shocked.

“I honestly was so excited to get there, but I was almost sick seeing how many there were because I was just like ‘I don’t know how to accept this, there’s not enough that I can say.’ It was overwhelming because there were so many, and they were so beautiful and they all had tags on them. She was just so willing to say please just take them and put them to good use. I was like ‘this is a Godsend.’”

Being able to share these dresses with the school and help those who would get them, Wood said, “it’s the same thing that I say about my brides, it is our goal to help every bride no matter who they are. If you want to feel beautiful and confident in a wedding dress, that is our job and we love to do that. It’s the same thing. I think having that confidence, knowing that you’re in a brand new designer dress, I think that’s really great.” And being able to keep the dress and feel like it’s theirs, she added.

Rowland shared that “Cassandra was a huge, huge help. She really gave an overwhelming amount, more than I could ever have expected.”

Additional donations to help fill the prom closet even more have come in from former students, parents of students and other people in the community who have seen the flier, along with friends of Rowland who wanted to help out and share their dresses as well. She shared that some co-workers of a friend who works in Charlotte donated to the cause as well.

Rowland has received help from members of various school clubs staying after school with her to organize the dresses according to size, and there are lots, she noted.

The dresses are of all sizes, colors and styles as Rowland noted they have gotten sizes ranging from double 0 to 28.

“It’s a full array of inclusive sizing,” she said. “So it’s been really nice.”

When the girls have come in to see the dresses, Rowland said it has been fun to watch those initial reactions.

“I think a lot of students were surprised that they not only had tags on them and they had never been worn, they were like from the most recent year or two, they weren’t like maybe 50-years-old plus.”

And students have been surprised to see top brands, she continued, and will comment, ‘oh I didn’t know you had this or these expensive brands, and I’m like yeah, we do, come on in. So it’s been nice to see they were shocked, I guess with the number or the brand or the colors. I don’t know. It’s been nice.”

Not only are there dresses that the girls can select, but shoes and purses have also been donated from staff and community members as well.

And, Rowland noted, there’s not a lot of men’s stuff, but a couple of men’s blazers have come in.

When the prom closet idea was originally developed, Rowland said it was going to be held on a weekend with girls coming to see and select a dress. However, a time conflict caused it to be canceled and now students sign up on a QR code for a specific time slot, either before or after school or other times throughout the day.

Rowland said it is a sign up process so that she knows when to stay after school and if the certain dates and times don’t work, as some have jobs after school, she said, “I’m happy to accommodate. I try to be as flexible as possible.”

A priority was placed on those in the 11th and 12th grades as this was their year of eligibility for the prom but with the large number of dresses that have come in, she wants to help and make sure that any student at Mooresville High School who needs a dress for the prom can get one.

And there are still some signing up to get a dress as Rowland noted the process is a live sign-up, so she just updates as her availability comes up.

And dress donations continue to come in as well. Rowland said she got several just two days prior, and if people still want to donate, she would be happy to accept them. And, even when the prom has come and gone, she will still accept dresses “because it would be good stock for next year.”

Anyone wanting to donate dresses may email her at laurelrowland@mgsd.k12.nc.us or call the school, as she noted they are aware of the project.

She said the school has been very supportive and the janitorial staff has been so good telling her they would clean out a room in an old part of the building where she could store any dresses left over for the summer.

Right now, Rowland said, they don’t have a designated spot for the dresses, but, “told me I can use this area until. I know it’s not as formal as if they were in a store, but also I want them to know that this is yours to keep. They don’t have to rent it, they don’t have to pay anything. This is totally for them to keep. Free of charge. They pick it, it’s theirs. I haven’t made a dollar on this, I don’t want to make a dollar off it, I don’t want to collect anything off it. I just want people to have the experience with the dress and say ‘hey, this is mine to keep.’”

And Wood felt that way as well, wanting to share all of these dresses for the young people and their being able to call it theirs.

Wood opened up Buttercup Bride in December 2021, and shared that “I knew I loved bridal and the interactions of the families… I knew that I wanted to have space and time for mother of the bride and bridesmaids, everything bridal.”

When asked how she first got started in this line of work, she said that she has always been involved in events, event planning and fashions as well as doing lots of volunteering and missions work overseas with women, so “it was just kind of combining all my passions into one thing. It’s the best. What could be better than this? It’s the best job in the world.”

She said they have grown from 50 dresses in the beginning, and now they have more than 100 dresses.

“We would love to have a dress for every single woman who comes in,” Wood said.

And her desire to help each woman who comes into her shop has extended to reaching out and helping these young women in the school as she noted that being able to share “right here in our own community, in our backyard, was really special for us too.”