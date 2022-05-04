Local business celebrates 15th year of repellent product

Mooresville manufacturer, EarthKind, the nation’s leading plant-based pest prevention company, has announced that Fresh Cab Botanical Rodent Repellent turned 15 on April 26.

On that day in 2007, the U.S. EPA registered the first botanical rodent repellent for professional use and in pest-prone (non-living) areas within the home. Enduring a complex and lengthy registration process over several years to get this done, Kari Warberg Block, inventor and founder of EarthKind, was now officially a pesticide manufacturer and ready for business. With the federal registration and a patent in hand for Fresh Cab, the country’s first botanical-based no-kill pest control system, she began changing the environmental landscape forever.

What Warberg Block had spent years perfecting was a pro-quality product for prolonged pest protection that would not only protect her family’s farm equipment from thousands of dollars of damage they couldn’t afford and didn’t invite, but other farmers too. Undeterred by skeptics, Warberg Block had every local farmer she knew test the product during the winter because they all had the same problems, and the mothballs they were using were not working. In spring, the farmers reported back that it had worked; no mice, no mess, no damage in sight. Now 15 years later, the discovery that began with a walk in the woods has resulted in 30 million units of Fresh Cab sold since 2007.

To celebrate this 15th birthday, EarthKind is gifting the most loyal fans with:

A 15 percent discount on all items purchased from earthkind.com until May 10 and a complimentary bottle of Stay Away Mosquitoes, a skin-friendly, unscented spray lotion that made the list of Good Housekeeping’s best repellents for children.

A daily giveaway to 15 people who leave the most helpful Fresh Cab product reviews. Visit Facebook earthkindliving for details. (The giveaway includes a custom EarthKind sample kit containing every product, an $85 retail value).

Partnering with Tractor Supply stores across the country for a 15 percent discount on Fresh Cab Bundle packs while stocks last.

With retailers, farmers, vendors, employees, friends and family support over the years, Warberg Block commented, “We’re so thrilled to celebrate 15 years of making FreshCab with ingredients primarily grown on U.S. farms while providing meaningful employment for citizens in our North Carolina plant. Knowing that FreshCab saves farms and families from expensive rodent damage and the stress of cleaning up mouse mess while positively impacting the environment, is the best birthday gift ever. From all of us at EarthKind, thank you.”