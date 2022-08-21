 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Local business donates to Rotary Club

  • 0
8-21 check donation
Submitted photo

Todd and Tara Youngblood of Mooresville, owners of Sleep Me, which is located in Mooresville, have given a $1,000 donation on behalf of all their employees to the Top of the Lake Rotary Club. The club, it was noted, fills so many needs both locally and internationally and so appreciates the Youngblood’s providing this support. The money will go to Rotary projects, which have not been determined as yet. Above, Todd, right, is pictured presenting the check to Brett Sawyer, president of the local organization. Top of the Lake Rotary Club meets every Thursday, except on any fifth Thursday, beginning at 8 a.m. with breakfast, at Victory Lanes, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Nat Turner launches massive slave revolt in Virginia