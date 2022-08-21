Todd and Tara Youngblood of Mooresville, owners of Sleep Me, which is located in Mooresville, have given a $1,000 donation on behalf of all their employees to the Top of the Lake Rotary Club. The club, it was noted, fills so many needs both locally and internationally and so appreciates the Youngblood’s providing this support. The money will go to Rotary projects, which have not been determined as yet. Above, Todd, right, is pictured presenting the check to Brett Sawyer, president of the local organization. Top of the Lake Rotary Club meets every Thursday, except on any fifth Thursday, beginning at 8 a.m. with breakfast, at Victory Lanes, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville.
Local business donates to Rotary Club
