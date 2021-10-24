Local business gives back to help center and teens

Lending a helping hand is exactly what Mr. Handyman of Mooresville did in September as part of its National Day of Service for the Fuzion Teen Center in Mooresville.
As part of a franchise, the local company, which is located on North Commercial Drive and owned by Dan and Beth Gibbs, has participated in this special day since they opened four years ago to reach out in the community and help where needed. This year, they chose the teen center, providing help with some building maintenance.
The entire Mr. Handyman Mooresville team, which includes eight technicians and several office people, gathered to work on a list of both repairs and improvement projects at the center. That list included replacing a side entry door, upgrading to LED lighting, addressing some wood rot issues, gutter repair, repairing siding and putting up some diamond plate metal on the walls in the game room “to help with wall protection and also give the feel and look that’s appealing to today’s youth,” said Dan Gibbs.
Team member Chad Belt, it was noted, had already taken care of lots of painting and trim work.
The majority of the work that was to be done this particular day was “probably 80 percent of functional repairs and 20 percent is more aesthetic, make it look pretty,” Dan noted.
Both Dan, who serves on the Fuzion Teen Center board, and Beth Gibbs shared the importance of the center to the community and wanting to help the organization.
“It’s important for me to be able to help out because of the impact that the center has on the community and it’s a safe place for the kids to come, the middle schoolers through the high schoolers,” said Beth. “And they are able just to come and be themselves with no judgment and the ministry that they have here has been impactful on our family as we’re able to serve the kids here.”
Doing work that they do every day, Dan noted that it was nice to have the opportunity give back to this organization.
“We enjoy being a part of the community and this is such a great organization and it’s helping youth hopefully on a good path going forward,” said Dan. “We do things in the community all throughout the year but it’s kinda nice just to set aside one particular day that we’re kinda focused on it.”
As the Mr. Handyman team members worked to make sure the metal plate was level or the door would fit properly or the lights were working as they should, their enjoyment of the day was also evident as conversation and laughter could be heard throughout the room.
“It’s a good time of fellowship for my team,” shared Dan. “They enjoy the time to be able to give back and support the causes here.”
Christopher Kowal, who was helping to install the new door, echoed that sentiment as he said, “It’s great to be here because we know that they do a lot of good through this community service, this ministry here, and so to come here and to be able to hand some of what we have back to them so they can use it for good, it’s great.”
While the work was taken care of by the Mr. Handyman team, Dan was quick to note that it was “also made possible by others in the community who have donated some of the materials that we’re installing today. So, this is a combination effort with several of us.”
One such community member who donated the metal diamond plate for the walls was Beth Preston with Lake Norman Realty.
“I wanted to donate to Fuzion Teen Center to participate in the amazing gift that Dan Gibbs with Mr. Handyman was providing by offering free labor and a donation of funds,” said Preston. “My donation was able to help them do more to make the center more attractive, which the teens deserve!”
Mr. Handyman also partnered with Bin There Dump That and Rainbow International of Statesville for remediation of the shed and they prayed for the Fuzion youth and volunteers.
Thankful for the support of the center, Sarah Allen, executive director of the center, said that “Dan Gibbs, Mr. Handyman is pretty amazing and he was asked to join the board. He really cares for the community, for our teens.”
The Gibbs’ daughter has come to the center since it opened in 2018, Allen noted. They have three children, Adam, Ashley and Abbey, and Dan and Beth noted that all three have helped them with the business.
Gibbs has jumped in there and offered to help, which he has done on continuous basis and donates, which Allen said is “huge because we’re a nonprofit and we don’t always get the funds in. The board supports the facility and everybody else who wants to give, and the fact that he’s done that is huge. It’s a lot that he doing, and he’s doing it with love.”