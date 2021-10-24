Local business gives back to help center and teens

“It’s important for me to be able to help out because of the impact that the center has on the community and it’s a safe place for the kids to come, the middle schoolers through the high schoolers,” said Beth. “And they are able just to come and be themselves with no judgment and the ministry that they have here has been impactful on our family as we’re able to serve the kids here.”

Doing work that they do every day, Dan noted that it was nice to have the opportunity give back to this organization.

“We enjoy being a part of the community and this is such a great organization and it’s helping youth hopefully on a good path going forward,” said Dan. “We do things in the community all throughout the year but it’s kinda nice just to set aside one particular day that we’re kinda focused on it.”

As the Mr. Handyman team members worked to make sure the metal plate was level or the door would fit properly or the lights were working as they should, their enjoyment of the day was also evident as conversation and laughter could be heard throughout the room.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a good time of fellowship for my team,” shared Dan. “They enjoy the time to be able to give back and support the causes here.”