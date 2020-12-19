Local businesses provide 26 CPR in School Kits for I-SS

The American Heart Association collaborated with local businesses in order to help Iredell-Statesville School System fill an urgent need by providing 26 CPR in School Kits with 10 training mannequins in each kit.

The American Heart Association, Atrium Health, BestCo, C.R. Onsrud, Trane Technologies, Locke-Lane Construction, Inc., McCombs Steel and L. Gordon Iron & Metal Company are coming together to make sure students in Iredell County have the resources they need to fulfill their CPR graduation requirement and become invaluable lifesavers in our community. In 2018, the American Heart Association helped to pass the CPR graduation requirement in North Carolina to provide students with the skills and confidence necessary to perform CPR, ultimately making communities safer and empowering youth to save lives.

“None of the Iredell-Statesville High Schools had CPR kits for training and our middle school students were learning CPR on only a few 15-year old mannequins. COVID-19 created an even more urgent gap for students needing to complete CPR graduation requirements. Due to your generosity, all our students will now be able to save a life. I’m happy to retire the stuffed animals that were previously used to review the CPR steps,” said Shana Whitley, title, on behalf of the ISS Middle and High School Health and PE Teachers.