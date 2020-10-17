Local cadet participates in Operation Agile Leader

Genevieve Robertie of Mooresville, a junior at Appalachian State University, was one of 20 App State junior ROTC cadets to participate in the university’s Operation Agile Leader, an intensive outdoor leadership evaluation.

The leadership field assessment, which was held Sept. 11-12 at App State’s Teaching and Research Farm, is one of the final evaluations for the U.S. Army that ROTC seniors typically undergo during ROTC Advanced Camp. It is also one of 12 data points used to calculate a cadet’s national ranking, which impacts their ability to secure preferred job assignments as active-duty Army, National Guard or Reserve members after graduation.

Robertie said that she and the other junior cadets learned from the experience by listening to and following the senior cadets’ instructions.

“It was really helpful to be part of Operation Agile Leader so we could prepare for our training exercises coming up in a couple weeks,” she said.

Robertie is a sustainable development major with a concentration in community, regional and global development and a minor in military science and leadership.