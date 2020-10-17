 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local cadet participates in Operation Agile Leader
View Comments

Local cadet participates in Operation Agile Leader

{{featured_button_text}}
10-18 cadet

Appalachian State University Junior Genevieve Robertie, a ROTC cadet from Mooresville, participated in App State's Operation Agile Leader.

 Photo courtesy of Chase Reynolds Appalachian State University

Genevieve Robertie of Mooresville, a junior at Appalachian State University, was one of 20 App State junior ROTC cadets to participate in the university’s Operation Agile Leader, an intensive outdoor leadership evaluation.

The leadership field assessment, which was held Sept. 11-12 at App State’s Teaching and Research Farm, is one of the final evaluations for the U.S. Army that ROTC seniors typically undergo during ROTC Advanced Camp. It is also one of 12 data points used to calculate a cadet’s national ranking, which impacts their ability to secure preferred job assignments as active-duty Army, National Guard or Reserve members after graduation.

Robertie said that she and the other junior cadets learned from the experience by listening to and following the senior cadets’ instructions.

“It was really helpful to be part of Operation Agile Leader so we could prepare for our training exercises coming up in a couple weeks,” she said.

Robertie is a sustainable development major with a concentration in community, regional and global development and a minor in military science and leadership.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics