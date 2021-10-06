 Skip to main content
Local chapter says thank you
Local chapter says thank you

10-6 pizza lunch
Betty Miller, courtesy photo

The members of the Mooresville Chapter of Las Amigas Inc. recently provided a pizza lunch for the staff and employees at Accordius Nursing Center on East Center Avenue, Mooresville, as a way to show their appreciation and say thank you for all they do during this time. Pictured are, front, Las Amigas member Sadie Thompson; back row, from left, center staff Dianne Stockton, Ramona Robinson, Dale Nichols and Alex McGraw, and Las Amigas members, Betty Miller and Elaine Flowe.

