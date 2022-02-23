Local church barbecue benefits missions and charities

Those who ordered barbecue from Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church on Brawley School Road dropped by the church on the morning of Feb. 19 to pick up their orders. While going through the drive-thru, they were able to meet Peggy the Pig, who was on hand to help greet those who came by the church.

Proceeds from the annual barbecue sale went to help the United Methodist Men provide support for missions and ministries in the Mooresville community, across the state and around the world.

In a news release from the church, it was noted that donated pork butts are “delivered directly to the Christian Mission or FeedNC for use in their programs and preparation of meals for distribution to their clients. Those who purchased the barbecue were thanked for their “generosity in helping to provide food for others throughout this community.”

Neal Howes, a member of the United Methodist Men, said that even Santa came from the North Pole to buy some barbecue during this 62nd annual event.

Michael Brotherton, UMM president, shared that “contributions and proceeds raised by this event support UMM ministries and local charities. In addition to the organizations mentioned, your support provides funding for beds for children, mental health/counseling resources, education for children in Uganda, local Scouts as well summer camp and conference center and helps families (have) affordable and stable homes.”