Local church celebrates Christmas Eve 2020

Although the pandemic has changed routines and annual traditions, leadership at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church shared that “it won’t stop us from celebrating the glorious birth of our Lord and Savior, the Prince of Peace.”

They are inviting the community to worship together, whether virtually or socially distanced and masked in line on the sidewalk.

This year, they will be offering several Christmas Eve online services through their Facebook Live, which is Facebook.com/stpatslkn or on their website at www.welcomestpat.org.

A unique and creative pageant will be shared during the 6 p.m. service, crafted through video with children and youth serving as actors and singers. At the 8:30 p.m. service, there will be a traditional Christmas worship service with a number of special guest musicians and soloists in addition to the church’s own Jayne and Randall Sprinkle.

Between the two services, from 7-8 p.m., there will be a Sidewalk Communion and Christmas blessing at the church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville.