Local church gives $5000 donation to CareNet Counseling

Wanting to help children and youth is what the Rev. Jan Brittain wanted to do as her last official act as the lead pastor at Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church before her June 30 retirement.

And thus being able to present a check on behalf of the church to CareNet Counseling to assist in youth and children’s mental health, she said, “just makes it a little more special to me.”

The check for $5,000 came from the Pastor’s Discretionary Fund at Williamson’s Chapel UMC, Brittain noted, and it was donated to CareNet Counseling’s Mooresville office, which is located on East McLelland Avenue.

Brittain shared that the donation is being made “in response to the mental health issues that then play into the gun violence and especially among young adolescents.”

Sharing that through her own experience working with this 12 years ago, she reflected that there are fewer services being provided as a society in mental health related fields to people.

“A lot of the public agencies are closing down, and so I just feel like we have to rise up to do something, so we are hoping other churches will come along and join us in funding this,” she said. “It’s a fund specifically for youth and children’s mental health to be used through CareNet as they choose in partnership with other groups or individually, whatever seems the best. We leave that to them,” Brittain continued.

Upon receiving the check from the local church, CareNet Regional Director Cindy H. Ray, MS LCMHC, said, “We so appreciate what Williamson’s Chapel has done for us, and we will in earnest help those that need the help the most, and we would love to hear from other churches.”

As the area grows, the need for counseling has grown as well. There are multiple CareNet Counseling offices in the surrounding area, and while they are affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist, Neal Howes, local community outreach person for CareNet, pointed out that each office is not funded by the hospital. Each is independently supported.

“We are self-sustaining, each office is,” Howes said. And each “has to raise their own funds. We are the Central Piedmont Region.”

Therefore, that is why they are working to raise funds, shared Howes. They have a goal of raising $100,000 for their current needs, and thus far, he said, they have donations of $6,000.

Both Ray and Howes noted that they would be happy to visit civic or church groups or any other organizations that would like for them to come and speak and share how they can help others. Contact Ray by calling 704-871-1712

“Individuals and love ones are always asking what could I have done,” shared Howes. “You cannot go back, but forward, and one way is to make a donation to CareNet to help others have a positive mental health.”