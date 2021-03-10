Local church presents grant to help children

Bright Blessings LKN, an organization supporting homeless and impoverished children, recently received a grant for its Gift of Care program from the Missions Council of Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church of Mooresville. Presenting the check to Program Director Linda Morris, left, is Whitney Cassell, director of Missions and Outreach at WCUMC. Gift of Care provides hygiene kits, bags of healthy snacks, and Go Bags, each of which contains a sleeping bag, blanket, pillow, a pillow case handmade by the WCUMC Sewing Ministry, hygiene supplies and snacks, and a comfort item such as a stuffed animal. Bright Blessings LKN, a 501(c)(3) organization, is housed at Broad Street UMC, Mooresville.