 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local church presents grant to help children
View Comments
Local church presents grant to help children

Local church presents grant to help children

{{featured_button_text}}
3-10 blessings grant
Julie Higgie, courtesy photo

Bright Blessings LKN, an organization supporting homeless and impoverished children, recently received a grant for its Gift of Care program from the Missions Council of Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church of Mooresville. Presenting the check to Program Director Linda Morris, left, is Whitney Cassell, director of Missions and Outreach at WCUMC. Gift of Care provides hygiene kits, bags of healthy snacks, and Go Bags, each of which contains a sleeping bag, blanket, pillow, a pillow case handmade by the WCUMC Sewing Ministry, hygiene supplies and snacks, and a comfort item such as a stuffed animal. Bright Blessings LKN, a 501(c)(3) organization, is housed at Broad Street UMC, Mooresville.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mass. town mulls Black reparations, victim speaks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics