Local church provides helping hands to area nonprofits

Members of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church gathered in the Family Life Center on Fieldstone Road in Mooresville at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10 to lend helping hands in the community.

Participating in the God’s work. Our hands. Lutheran initiative, the local congregation volunteered on this day of service at multiple nonprofits providing a number of services.

After breakfast and some brief instructions from Paige McCann, Associate Pastor Vern Kinard led in prayer asking God to “bless the hands of all of us as we go out from this place today… You are working through those to share your love. Lead us to be disciples serving your people.”

Margaret Boardman, chairman of the church’s social committee, shared a brief summary of the special day noting that God’s work. Our hands. was started in 2013 by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. This is now celebrated all over the world on or around Sept. 10. Our congregation will join over 9,000 ELCA congregations in serving our neighbors. This day is an opportunity to celebrate who we are as the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America one church, freed in Christ to serve and love our neighbor.”

After gathering in their various groups, the volunteers made their way to their assigned locations and despite the rain, they served — some inside sorting, painting and cleaning and others doing landscape work and pressure washing.

Services activities and recipients on this day of service included assembling hygiene items into blessing bags for FeedNC. This group put together approximately 90-100 bags in the Family Life Center, with additional volunteers making cards to go along with the bags.

Just right outside the center’s doors, plants were being potted to be shared with residents at local assisted living centers.

Other groups went to the Christian Mission, where they packaged food to be frozen and later distributed to guests of the mission and sorted and hung clothes to go in the mission’s shop.

Volunteers went to HealthReach Clinic, where they assisted in doing some deep cleaning and medication disposal. Those who went to Hope of Mooresville (HOMe) helped in trimming the hedge, pressure washing the building and painting inside.

A group also went to Statesville to help at The Dove House where organizing their storage unit as well as doing some landscaping work was on the agenda.

This was the fourth year that St. Mark’s Lutheran has participated in the special God’s work. Our hands. Day, noted McCann, with the number of volunteers ranging from around 60 to as many as 125.

Some of this year’s volunteers shared what it meant to be able to be there on this day and help.

Steve Hays shared it was the “satisfaction knowing you are helping somebody,” and Dan Markley said, “give back to the community and help.”

Gail Walther gave a shout out to Thrivent Lutheran insurance because, she noted, “they were a big help through their action team financially to help us buy supplies for the different charities that we are supporting today.”

In addition to it being a special time for the volunteers to serve, the nonprofits likewise appreciate the help that is provided.

Christian Mission Pantry Coordinator Victoria Clifton said, “We are a volunteer-based organization. Without St. Mark’s here helping us sort clothes and put away donations given by the public, we would not have the manpower to complete our job and get the food and clothing items out to our people and to the public. It means the world that they are here. We couldn’t do it without them.”

Dr. Sabrina Niggel, executive director at HealthReach Clinic, shared, “We look forward each year to our friends from St. Marks doing God’s work at HealthReach. There are so many projects that we never have time to tackle because we’re busy with patients, but your group comes in and makes light work of everything, from massive medication disposal to deep cleaning and more. We are beyond grateful for this faith partnership!”

While many from the church went out into the community to help on this special day, Boardman noted that “St. Mark’s Lutheran Church doesn’t just serve our community once a year. We work at this throughout the year” as she noted the various mission projects in which they are able to participate during the year.

She shared that some pack food bags for Food for Days backpack ministry, others help at FeedNC cooking and packaging and helping with food pick up, while others volunteer their time at the Christian Mission on a regular basis or for special projects.

The church’s Hands On group provides hats to the Lake Norman nursery, cloth bandages to be sent to third world countries, blankets to the police for them to hand out as needed and they supply basic needs to their Cherokee Family Living Waters Church several times a year.

“We hope our helping hands will give a little joy to the recipients, but the joy the giver receives is tenfold,” Boardman shared.

On Sept. 11, the celebration continued with a barbecue luncheon after church “to celebrate what they have done in the community,” said McCann.

On this day, she noted, they typically have someone from one of the nonprofits to come and speak about what it means to them to have volunteers come in. This year’s speaker was HealthReach’s Niggel.

If someone from the various organizations is not available to attend, volunteers who have gone out have shared what it means to them, she noted.

All ages participated in this special day doing their part. In his prayer, Kinard shared that this special God’s work. Our hands. day was a “great day to be a disciple of Jesus, to know that God works through all of our hands no matter the shape, the size, the age. God works through your hands so your hands are a blessing to your neighbors and the world.”