Local church shows love and compassion

Mooresville Christian Outreach Church, located at 635 W McLelland Ave., fed the homeless at the Fifth Street Shelter in Statesville on Memorial Day weekend.

The Rev. Jim Carr, pastor of Mooresville Christian Outreach, shared that they believed “the Memorial Day Weekend was the best time to show our love for them.”

This was the second year that MCO has visited with those at the shelter to show their love and compassion. This was done by treating them to a meal and a time of fellowship as well as providing them with different kinds of clothes including a new hoodie, undergarments, T-shirts and more.

More than 60 people were there and were treated to a homemade meal of barbecue chicken, chicken casserole, a fish fry, macaroni and cheese, green beans, collard greens, corn, cakes, pies and lemonade and tea.

During the last visit in December, Carr said they gave each person who came a personal gift bag before leaving.

At both visits, Carr shared that the people were “excited and joyful.” This year, he noted that “the people were very grateful and receptive, and some asked for prayer.”