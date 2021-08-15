Local church to build memorial garden

Southside Baptist Church is excited to announce a new opportunity for all members of the Mooresville community.

Starting in August, the church will be establishing a Memorial Brick Garden as a way to commemorate special events, honor a friend or family members, recognize an important person or date, memorialize a loved one or share a favorite quote, prayer or scripture.

The garden will be located in the upper part of the church courtyard. It will include plantings, benches and three lighted flagpoles. The Christian, North Carolina and American flags will be flown and lighted for night viewing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bricks can be ordered in two sizes, 4 inches by 8 inches and 8 inches by 8 inches, and two colors, Caribbean and red. The 4 by 8 bricks are $50 for up to three lines and 18 characters per line. The 8 by 8 bricks will be $125 for up to six lines and 18 characters per line. Symbols can be added to the bricks for an additional $5.

The net proceeds will go into the transportation fund for future purchases and upkeep of church vehicles.

Ordering a brick is easy by using the website, sbcmooresville.com, for credit card orders. For cash or check orders, visit the church office or mail checks to Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville, NC 28115.

For additional questions, call the church office at 704-663-2891.