Felicity Manor will be sharing 100 Easter gifts with local widows and widowers and, with the help of The Able and Ready Exchange Club and several families which support Felicity Manor, the gift baskets will include some special candy-filled eggs.

During their March 23 meeting, some of the members of the Exchange Club filled eggs with candy to present to Jill Lowe, founder of Felicity Manor, who was on hand for the meeting.

Lowe expressed her thanks for the group’s help as she said, “We appreciate the Able & Ready Exchange Club supporting Felicity Manor with our Easter gift baskets that helps offset our costs and the labor to assemble the Easter eggs full of candy. We are so very appreciative.”

As the club members gathered for a group photo around the eggs, Marie Watts, president-elect of the club, shared information about the project and noted that Felicity Manor also delivers gifts during other holidays as well as birthdays of the widows and widowers. Lowe said they are currently serving close to 100 in the Mooresville area and that number is growing.

As they gathered, Lowe took this opportunity to thank the group once again, and Beth Packard, a member of the club, noted that “it was our honor to do this.”

The gift baskets will be assembled April 1, and dozens of volunteer care teams will be delivering them April 2-3. Lowe said that they can accept any kind of snack items, Easter cards or devotions to add to the baskets, and those wishing to donate additional items can contact her at connect@felicitymanor.com.

Those interested in learning more about Felicity Manor or volunteering with the organization can contact Lowe at that email address as well.