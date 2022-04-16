Local club gives planter a new look

Mooresville Garden Club members pictured, from left, Kim Worthington, Marleen Fincher, Robin Perry, Evelyn Gregory, Barb Besecker, Charline Sims, Cindy Warren, Betty Greenhill and Debra Reynolds, recently refurbished the planter located at the Mooresville Public Library, 304 S. Main St. Various items were donated to help with the project. Four bags of soil were given by Brawley Garden, multiple kinds of flowers including petunias, red geraniums and white calypso were donated by the library and members supplied the liriope, all to be placed in the planter. The club’s next meeting is planned for May 4 at the library featuring a program about Blue/Gold Star markers by Iris Grieswell. Members will supply the refreshments for the meeting. There will also be a Gold Star dedication held Memorial Day on May 30.