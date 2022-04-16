 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Local club gives planter a new look

  • 0
4-17 planter gets new look

Mooresville Garden Club members pictured, from left, Kim Worthington, Marleen Fincher, Robin Perry, Evelyn Gregory, Barb Besecker, Charline Sims, Cindy Warren, Betty Greenhill and Debra Reynolds, recently refurbished the planter located at the Mooresville Public Library, 304 S. Main St. Various items were donated to help with the project. Four bags of soil were given by Brawley Garden, multiple kinds of flowers including petunias, red geraniums and white calypso were donated by the library and members supplied the liriope, all to be placed in the planter. The club’s next meeting is planned for May 4 at the library featuring a program about Blue/Gold Star markers by Iris Grieswell. Members will supply the refreshments for the meeting. There will also be a Gold Star dedication held Memorial Day on May 30.

 Charline Sims, courtesy photo

Mooresville Garden Club members pictured, from left, Kim Worthington, Marleen Fincher, Robin Perry, Evelyn Gregory, Barb Besecker, Charline Sims, Cindy Warren, Betty Greenhill and Debra Reynolds, recently refurbished the planter located at the Mooresville Public Library, 304 S. Main St. Various items were donated to help with the project. Four bags of soil were given by Brawley Garden, multiple kinds of flowers including petunias, red geraniums and white calypso were donated by the library and members supplied the liriope, all to be placed in the planter. The club’s next meeting is planned for May 4 at the library featuring a program about Blue/Gold Star markers by Iris Grieswell. Members will supply the refreshments for the meeting. There will also be a Gold Star dedication held Memorial Day on May 30.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border