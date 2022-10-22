Local club honors police and fire personnel

The members of the Able & Ready Exchange Club honored both the Mooresville Police Department and Mooresville Fire-Rescue during their Oct. 13 meeting.

As part of the program, MPD Assistant Chief Frank Falzone talked to the club members and opened up this time to allow them to ask him questions about the local police department.

In addition to Falzone, Police Chief Ron Campurciani was also in attendance, along with three other members of the department.

Also attending the meeting was Fire-Rescue Chief Curt Deaton, who spoke to the club about the six fire stations that are located in Mooresville and how the department operates. Five other members of the department also attended the meeting.

The club members expressed their thanks and appreciation to both of these departments for keeping the Mooresville residents safe. They also took this opportunity to present each of the fire and police honorees with a small token of their appreciation.

The Able & Ready Exchange Club meets at 2:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays in Mooresville at the War Memorial Building, 220 N. Maple St.