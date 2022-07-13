Local club honors volunteers for their service

During the June 23, 2022, meeting of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, two Book of Golden Deed Awards were presented.

This award, according to The National Exchange Club’s website, “recognizes dedicated volunteers who give endless hours of their time and talents toward making their communities better places to live.”

Stacey Conrad, chairperson of the Community Service Committee of the Mooresville club, noted that it is this particular committee that nominates the person to receive this award. From the nominations, two recipients were selected, Renee Hall and Tristin Sneary.

Hall, who serves as the director of sales and marketing at Hilton Garden Inn in Mooresville, was recognized for her assistance in providing the club a meeting place for their various committee meetings throughout the year. Conrad noted that they wanted to thank her for helping in this way.

Hall was unable to be at the meeting, but Conrad delivered her plaque to her at a later time.

The second award went to Tristin Sneary, a 2022 graduate of Mooresville High School, who Conrad said has done a lot for the community. Sneary, who was a member of the school’s Navy Junior ROTC program, has participated in a number of Exchange Club events and played taps for most of these. Conrad said they wanted to thank him for everything he does for all of them and recognize him for his sharing his talents with the club.

Sneary told the group that was gathered that this was unexpected, and he appreciated being there.

“I can always come back if you need me,” Sneary said.