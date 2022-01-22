Local company wins 2022 Real Leaders Global Impact Award

Founded in 2000 by female farmer and pest expert Kari Warberg Block, EarthKind, which is located in Mooresville, is on a mission to reduce toxic pesticide-use in all the places we live, work, play, and learn through naturally smarter® product innovation, and expert education, to create safer, healthier environments for all of Earth’s families.

The brand’s cutting-edge line of plant-based pest deterrents offers an effective alternative to poison-and-kill pest methods. This has led to a reduction of tens of millions of toxic pesticide uses to date, amounting in a 10% overall category shift through plant-based alternatives that are kinder to families, as well as nature’s delicate ecosystems.

“To be recognized by Real Leaders, among many other values-aligned companies, is a huge honor,” commented Block, CEO/founder of EarthKind, “Our commitment, since the very beginning — to work with nature, not against it — required a bio-collaborative approach unlike any other. We worked with entomologists, educators, farmers, artists, policy makers, even the pests themselves to create several firsts for the pest control industry, including: the first Federal EPA Registered botanical rodent repellent; the first certified USDA biobased product; the first certified climate-neutral manufacturing company; and the first certified cruelty-free pest brand. I have to say this is truly a ‘we’ award. We all win when we find ways to live in harmony with nature and one another. Thank you, Real Leaders community!”