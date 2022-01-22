Local company wins 2022 Real Leaders Global Impact Award

EarthKind, America’s No.1 pest prevention innovator, announced it has received the 2022 Real Leaders “top 200” Global Impact Award for its industry leadership, driving positive social and environmental change through business.
Founded in 2000 by female farmer and pest expert Kari Warberg Block, EarthKind, which is located in Mooresville, is on a mission to reduce toxic pesticide-use in all the places we live, work, play, and learn through naturally smarter® product innovation, and expert education, to create safer, healthier environments for all of Earth’s families.
The brand’s cutting-edge line of plant-based pest deterrents offers an effective alternative to poison-and-kill pest methods. This has led to a reduction of tens of millions of toxic pesticide uses to date, amounting in a 10% overall category shift through plant-based alternatives that are kinder to families, as well as nature’s delicate ecosystems.
“To be recognized by Real Leaders, among many other values-aligned companies, is a huge honor,” commented Block, CEO/founder of EarthKind, “Our commitment, since the very beginning — to work with nature, not against it — required a bio-collaborative approach unlike any other. We worked with entomologists, educators, farmers, artists, policy makers, even the pests themselves to create several firsts for the pest control industry, including: the first Federal EPA Registered botanical rodent repellent; the first certified USDA biobased product; the first certified climate-neutral manufacturing company; and the first certified cruelty-free pest brand. I have to say this is truly a ‘we’ award. We all win when we find ways to live in harmony with nature and one another. Thank you, Real Leaders community!”
In 2021, EarthKind launched its groundbreaking Year of the Monarch initiative to further expand its sustainable efforts into schools, honor the nation’s top eco-educators, and to launch a national awareness campaign on preserving and protecting the threatened Monarch butterfly population — one of the Earth’s most essential pollinators.
As a result, EarthKind has recognized eleven of the nation’s top K-12 teachers, coined “Harmony Heroes,” who have implemented impactful eco-curriculums into their school systems and who are committed to expanding pollinator protection efforts at a local, state, and national level. This year, EarthKind will be embarking on new initiatives to better incorporate Integrated Pest Management (IPM) training into U.S. schools, an eco-driven approach to pest prevention that reduces pesticide-use and exposure to students and faculty.
“Business leaders across the globe are rapidly discovering that to be competitive — and to grow and thrive — they must forgo shortsighted thinking in favor of a farsighted vision that takes into account their company’s social and environmental impact,” said Mark Van Ness, founder of Real Leaders. “We are excited to welcome new and old companies alike to the impact movement, and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community.”
EarthKind will be featured in a virtual, global ceremony Feb. 24 to honor the winners, which will also include a keynote from Peter Diamandis, founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation and executive founder of Singularity University.