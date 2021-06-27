Local couple celebrates their 77th wedding anniversary

Lorene Oliphant Shinn and Calvin Tilden Shinn celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary June 17, 2021. The honored couple was married June 17, 1944, just before Calvin left for France, where he served during World War II.

Lifelong residents of Mooresville, both grew up on farms around Mooresville and graduated from Mooresville High School. They also attend Triplett United Methodist Church on Mazeppa Road in Mooresville.

One of eight children, Lorene worked as a bookkeeper for several Mooresville businesses including Edmiston Dairy, Davis Supply and others. Calvin was one of six children and was an accountant and entrepreneur. He specialized in buying and selling state surplus equipment; bought and sold groceries in the area’s first discount grocery in Mazeppa; and participated in several land ventures. The Shinns became NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt Jr. fans in their late 80s after they said they sold Dale Jr. some land across from their house in Shinnville.