Local Cub Scouts win medals in Olympics competition
Local Cub Scouts win medals in Olympics competition

Local Cub Scouts won medals in a recent Olympics competition.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

The Gemstone District (Iredell County) Cub Scouts recently held its annual Cub Scout Olympics in the activity field area at Fair View United Methodist Church in Mount Mourne. Scouts participating in the Olympics were gold medal winners from various Cub Scout packs throughout the county.

Lion Cubs, Tiger Cubs, Cub Scouts and Webelos Scouts participated by age group in a total of eight events including softball throw, broomstick throw, push-ups, sit-ups, 50 yard dash, running long jump, standing long jump and football kick. Ribbons were given for first, second and third place in each event for each age group. A total of 13 competed in the Olympics.

The overall winners were:

5- and 6-year-oldsGold: Miriam Harknett, Pack 607, Loray

Silver: Mason Earley, Pack 173, Mount Mourne

7- and 8-year-oldsGold: Remington Plyler, Pack 332, Shepherd

Silver: Xavier Edwards, Pack 171, Mooresville

Bronze: Kaitlynn Mac Peek, Pack 173, Mount Mourne

9-year-oldsGold: Ethan Halstead, Pack 171, Mooresville.

Silver: Carson Brumfield, Pack 173, Mount Mourne

Bronze: Kylar Gilbert , Pack 332, Shepherd

10- and 11-year-oldsGold: Joseph Kandell, Pack 171, Mooresville

Silver: Jacob Nyka, Pack 170, Mooresville

Bronze: Kaiden Yang, Pack 607, Loray

