Local Cub Scouts win medals in Olympics competition

The Gemstone District (Iredell County) Cub Scouts recently held its annual Cub Scout Olympics in the activity field area at Fair View United Methodist Church in Mount Mourne. Scouts participating in the Olympics were gold medal winners from various Cub Scout packs throughout the county.
Lion Cubs, Tiger Cubs, Cub Scouts and Webelos Scouts participated by age group in a total of eight events including softball throw, broomstick throw, push-ups, sit-ups, 50 yard dash, running long jump, standing long jump and football kick. Ribbons were given for first, second and third place in each event for each age group. A total of 13 competed in the Olympics.
The overall winners were:
5- and 6-year-oldsGold: Miriam Harknett, Pack 607, Loray
Silver: Mason Earley, Pack 173, Mount Mourne
7- and 8-year-oldsGold: Remington Plyler, Pack 332, Shepherd
Silver: Xavier Edwards, Pack 171, Mooresville
Bronze: Kaitlynn Mac Peek, Pack 173, Mount Mourne
9-year-oldsGold: Ethan Halstead, Pack 171, Mooresville.
Silver: Carson Brumfield, Pack 173, Mount Mourne
Bronze: Kylar Gilbert , Pack 332, Shepherd