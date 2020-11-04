Local educators receive Bright Ideas grants from EnergyUnited

EnergyUnited is awarding more than $43,000 in Bright Ideas education grants to 40 teachers to fund engaging classroom learning projects. Students at schools in Alexander, Cabarrus, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Rockingham and Rowan counties will participate in Bright Ideas projects funded by EnergyUnited this year.
Recipients of the grant from Iredell are:
The Brawley School – Dana Gillis, $2,000 and Courtney Frasier, $716.95
American Renaissance Elementary – Tai McMiller, $1,500
Discovery Program at the Springs – Rick Marcy, $600
Statesville High School – Alan Lorne Cook, $1,991.42 and Tim Hamby, $1,749.25
Cool Spring Elementary School – Linda Dearman, $1,500
Crossroads Arts and Science Early College – Michael Williams, $1,200 and Tracy Skeens, $499
Statesville Middle School – Corabelle Brindle, $976
Mooresville High School – Joseph Higdon, $500
Lake Norman Elementary School – Sara Webb, $557.01
Union Grove Elementary School – Darlene Marotta, $308
North Iredell Middle School – Jennifer DiFiore, $1,275
Career Academy and Technical School – Justin Bennett, $1,950.36
“EnergyUnited is very proud to support our educators’ continued efforts to innovate in the classroom, whether in person or virtually, even as our communities respond to the many challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Maureen Moore, communications manager of EnergyUnited.
This year’s winning projects leverage investments in technology and tools that help facilitate social distancing while finding unique ways to achieve desired educational outcomes.
Since the Bright Ideas grant program began in 1994, EnergyUnited has contributed more than nearly $900,000 to local teachers.
“Investing in the education of our youth and future leaders is just one way in which EnergyUnited demonstrates its resounding commitment to community,” Moore said.
EnergyUnited is one of 26 member-owned electric cooperatives in the state offering Bright Ideas grants to local educators. During the month of November, North Carolina’s electric cooperatives will award teachers statewide close to $600,000 in Bright Ideas education grants.
Since 1994, North Carolina’s electric cooperatives collectively have awarded more than $12.9 million to North Carolina teachers. The Bright Ideas program has reached well over 2.5 million North Carolina students and sponsored more than 12,000 projects in all subjects including math, reading, science and technology, history, music and the arts.
Bright Ideas grant applications are collected each year from April through mid-September, and winning proposals are selected in a competitive evaluation process by a panel of judges. The application process will reopen for interested teachers in April 2021. To find out more information about the Bright Ideas grant program, visit www.energyunited.com/bright-ideas-program.
