Local educators receive Bright Ideas grants from EnergyUnited

Career Academy and Technical School – Justin Bennett, $1,950.36

“EnergyUnited is very proud to support our educators’ continued efforts to innovate in the classroom, whether in person or virtually, even as our communities respond to the many challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Maureen Moore, communications manager of EnergyUnited.

This year’s winning projects leverage investments in technology and tools that help facilitate social distancing while finding unique ways to achieve desired educational outcomes.

Since the Bright Ideas grant program began in 1994, EnergyUnited has contributed more than nearly $900,000 to local teachers.

“Investing in the education of our youth and future leaders is just one way in which EnergyUnited demonstrates its resounding commitment to community,” Moore said.

EnergyUnited is one of 26 member-owned electric cooperatives in the state offering Bright Ideas grants to local educators. During the month of November, North Carolina’s electric cooperatives will award teachers statewide close to $600,000 in Bright Ideas education grants.