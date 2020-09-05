 Skip to main content
Local Exchange Club donates computer
Tonya Fowler, executive director of Pharos Parenting, received a new laptop from the Evening Exchange Club.

During the summer social of the Evening Exchange Club of Greater Mooresville-Lake Norman, the club presented Tonya Fowler, the executive director of Pharos Parenting Center in Statesville, with a new laptop computer.

Members who were on hand for the special presentation included Crystal McIntosh, Amy McCauley, Cyndi and Mark Richards, Marie Watts, Barbara Orr, Dave Byers and Linda and Paul Summerville.

The club meets the first and third Tuesdays at Victory Lanes on Morlake Road in Mooresville, beginning with a social time at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m. Cyndi Richards serves as the president of the organization. Those interested in learning more about the club may email Eveningexchangeclub@gmail.com.

