Local Exchange Clubs claim multiple honors

During the year, the two local Exchange Clubs — the Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman and the Evening Exchange Club of Greater Mooresville/Lake Norman — were the recipients of various prestigious awards.
The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman, which meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, is currently holding Zoom meetings. Honors for this club went to Beth Packard, club president, for Outstanding Club President (category 3) on the N.C. District level and Distinguished Club President on the national level.
J.D. Ketterman, who serves as Division 6 director, was recognized as the Distinguished District Director on the national level.
Club Secretary Karen Fisher was honored with the Edit Award from the N.C. District for her diligence in keeping members informed by providing meeting recaps and alerts on upcoming events.
The club also earned the National Service Award, Exchange Club of the Year Award (category 3) in the N.C. District, the Big E Award, Club Growth Award, gaining eight new members between Feb. 1 and May 31, the A.C.E. Award, which was presented to Zi Ramsey, and the National Outstanding Service Project Award. This new project, the Junior Youth Service Award of the Quarter, was designed and executed by Karen Fisher, chair of the club’s youth committee.
The evening club meets the first and third Tuesdays at Victory Lanes, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with a social time followed at 7 p.m. with the meeting portion.
Honors for this club went to Cyndi Richard, club president, who won Member of the Year and the Outstanding Club President (category 1), both on the district level. She also claimed Distinguished Club President on the national level.
J.D. Ketterman, Division 6 director, serves as the evening club’s director as well and thus was also recognized as the Distinguished District Director on the national level for this club.
Paul Summerville was honored with the Top Recruiter Award on the N.C. District level.
Awards presented to the evening club also included their earning the Exchange Club of the Year and Growth Award (category 1) on the district level, as well as earning the Big E Award and National Service Award on the national level.
The National Service Award, which is earned by conducting service projects in each of the programs of service plus at least two additional projects. Programs of service include Americanism, youth, community service and the national project of the prevention of child abuse.
To earn the Big E Award, the clubs must meet requirements associated with extension/expansion, efficiency and education.
Those interested in learning more about either club may visit their Facebook pages.
